Women’s faith march to end gun violence held at Lincoln Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Women of faith met at Lincoln Park Saturday morning to tear down Albany’s “Jericho Wall” with a seven lap Prayer March around the park.

The walk was to symbolize the tearing down of violence that has been reported all over the city.

Organizers said the walk was intended for women in the community who are asking themselves, “What can I do?”

Social distancing protocols were practiced at the event.

