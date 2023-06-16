ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -A group of women leaders from Mexico are spending some time in Albany to share and learn more on being drivers of change. The first stop is UAlbany’s Center for Women in Government in Civil Society.

Director, Dina Refki, says they are focusing on leadership. “We work on developing women’s leadership, issues with economic security, gender and health-related disparities as well as safety and wellbeing,” stated Refki.

From June 16 to the 20, the group will be discussing social issues that go beyond their borders. “We finished a meeting where we learned more of pay inequality, which is a world-wide concern. One might think that it’s not an issue in the United States but we heard that’s the case,” explained Supervisor of Industrial Affairs, Sra. Paulina Nunez.

The leaders hope they can inspire other groups in their home country to stand up for themselves as well, both in and out of the workplace. “I think that it is important for all of us to be able to speak up, especially when we are in the minority. We can reach a point where we have a society that has equality and inclusivity,’ said Nunez.

Towards the end of their trip, the group will meet with Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner and Mayor Kathy Sheehan. The women hope that having these talks brings the two countries together through tough topics. “We’re making a connection between the U.S. and Mexico so we can have better countries and a better world,” described Councilmember, Sra. Mayra Samano.