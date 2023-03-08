SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To kick off International Women’s Day, women from seven upstate breweries spent the day brewing their Think Pink Drink Pink IPA.

The drink is part of annual collaboration and fundraiser for the Pink Boots Society, which works to fund scholarships in support of the organization’s mission to encourage women in the brewing field. Leaders of the Upstate chapter believe Women’s Month is the perfect month to connect with other women in the industry and raise money for that good cause.

“There’s so few of us in craft beer but as the industry is growing,” Pam Pradachith-Demler, Owner of Bound by Fate and Co-founder of the Upstate N.Y. Pink Boots Society Chapter, said. “This camaraderie, this sisterhood of brewing and running and operating breweries has just been a lifeline for many of us.”

“We’re going to be able to sell the beer in draft and cans across these breweries so people can come out, grab a can, and know that you’re helping support women getting into this industry,” Megan Veltman, Media and Marketing Coordinator for Indian Ladder Farms and Co-Founder of the Upstate N.Y. Pink Boots Society Chapter, said.

The beer is a fruity IPA with hints of pear and pink guava. Organizers say it will be available at participating locations in a few weeks.

Participating breweries include Bound By Fate, Common Roots Brewing Co., Dancing Graine Farm Brewery, Indian Ladder Farms Cidery & Brewery, Slate Town Brewing, Unified Beerworks and Whitman Brewing Company.