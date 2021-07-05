Women arrested for DWI with BAC of .15

WARREN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Warren County Sheriff’s office, on July 4 at around 1 a.m., Melissa M. Rock, 39, of Hudson Falls, was arrested in the Town of Lake George for a DWI.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office, initiated a traffic stop on a 2021 Toyota Rav 4, on State Route 9 because the car failed to maintain its lane and failed to signal.

Police then tested Rock’s blood alcohol level and saw that it was .15% and she was arrested.

Rock was processed and released to appear in the Town of Lake George Court on a later date.

