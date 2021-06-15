Women arrested after car chase in North Elba

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meghan McIntosh, 32, was arrested by State Police at North Elba on Knottingham Rd after troopers say she was driving drunk and refusing to pull over for a traffic stop.

Police say, Troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop but McIntosh refused to pull over which then followed into a 3-minute car chase that reached a top speed of 85 mph. The chase ended on Knottingham Rd. where Saranac Lake police and Lake Placid police set up a roadblock.

Charges:

  • Driving While Intoxicated
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Unlawfully Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree

McIntosh was released with appearance tickets for the Town of North Elba Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire