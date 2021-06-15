Women arrested after car chase in North Elba

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meghan McIntosh, 32, was arrested by State Police at North Elba on Knottingham Rd after troopers say she was driving drunk and refusing to pull over for a traffic stop.

Police say, Troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop but McIntosh refused to pull over which then followed into a 3-minute car chase that reached a top speed of 85 mph. The chase ended on Knottingham Rd. where Saranac Lake police and Lake Placid police set up a roadblock.

Charges:

Driving While Intoxicated

Resisting Arrest

Unlawfully Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree

McIntosh was released with appearance tickets for the Town of North Elba Court.