Woman wounded in third Sunday shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 31-year-old woman has been wounded in Albany’s second shooting in the space of an hour, and third within a day. At around 9:30 p.m. police officers closed off a section of South Pearl Street after responding to a shots fired call in the area.

Shortly afterwards, a woman entered Albany Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers determined the woman was injured during the South Pearl Street incident. Her wounds are thought to be non-life threatening.

Earlier in the evening, a 20-year-old man entered Albany Medical Center with a non-life threatening gun shot wound to the arm. The victim claims he was shot in the area of Livingston Avenue and Thornton Street.

In the early hours of the morning, a 31-year-old man was found on Lexington Avenue with a gunshot wound to the back. He was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it is unknown at this point if the three shootings are related. Investigations into the three shooting incidents are currently ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

