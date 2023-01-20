SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Saugerties Police stopped a vehicle with a suspended registration on Ulster Road. The driver, Rebecca Hernandez, 35, initially gave the officer a false name but her identity was eventually uncovered.

New York State Police had an arrest warrant for Hernandez for a charge of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle. Saugerties Police arrested Hernandez on 8 charges including Criminal Impersonation and Operating a Motor Vehicle with switched plates. She was then turned over to New York State Police on their Warrant of Arrest.