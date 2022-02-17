BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the United States Department of Justice, a Burnt Hills woman was sentenced to pay around $100,000 in fines to the U.S. Government for filing false tax returns. The woman admitted to underreporting her business’ income.

On Wednesday, February 16, Elizabeth Doyle, 49, of Burnt Hills, was sentenced to a year of probation, and to pay restitution in the amount of $94,522 and a $7,500 fine, after being convicted on two counts of filing false tax returns.

Doyle was convicted because of the business’ income she earned through a Saratoga County company that places home health care aides in patients’ homes. Doyle pled guilty to filing materially false tax returns in tax years 2016 and 2017 that underreported income totaling $647,263, resulting in a loss to the government of at least $94,522.

Betty Marriot, 71, of Gansevoort, sold the home health care company to Doyle in 2016. She also filed false tax returns and was sentenced on October 21, 2021 to a year of probation and ordered to pay $280,413 in restitution and a $7,500 fine.

These cases were investigated by IRS-CI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily C. Powers.