Woman shot through peephole of Manhattan apartment: NYPD

Police outside an Upper West Side NYCHA complex where a woman was shot in the eye through her apartment door peephole on Nov. 1, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 37-year-old woman was shot Monday night while looking through her Manhattan apartment’s peephole, police said.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., police said they received a call regarding someone shot in a Columbus Avenue apartment. The victim was shot in the eye after she heard a knock at her door and looked through her peephole, police said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. An NYPD spokesperson later said it did not appear that the Upper West Side woman was the intended target. The victim did have family in her apartment at one time, but not at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and police are searching for a suspect.

Monday’s shooting wasn’t the first time a woman was shot in this manner in NYC. In 2018, Wendy Martinez was fatally shot when she looked through the peephole at her Bronx apartment.