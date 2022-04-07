WAWARSING, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 4, at around 6:30 p.m., the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department responded to a hang glider accident on Hang Glider Road in Wawarsing. Police say, Kimberley C. Thompson, 59, of Middletown was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries.

Ulster County Sheriff’s said that Thompson struck a piece of heavy metal while attempting to land her hang glider. According to police, Thompson suffered serious injuries from the accident and was transported to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter.

The investigation is still ongoing. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Ellenville Rescue Squad, and Ellenville Fire Department.