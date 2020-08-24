Woman sentenced to life in Albany murder for hire case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Isis Knight has been sentenced to 15 years to life in a state prison for her role in the 2018 murder of 22-year-old Tyson Williams. The 25-year-old pled guilty to first degree murder, and was sentenced by Judge Peter A. Lynch at Albany County Supreme Court on Monday.

Knight was charged with conspiring with one or more persons to assist, aid and participate in the killing in exchange for money from another person.

Williams was shot on November 8, 2018, at approximately 11:30 p.m., by Knight’s co-defendant Shamel Rush.

Rush also pled guilty and received a sentence of 25 years to Life in State Prison for his role in the murder. RUSH was additionally sentenced to a consecutive term of imprisonment of one year and four months to four years for a previous illegal weapon possession charge.

