Woman rescued and recovering after falling 75 feet off cliff

GREAT BARRINGTON, M.A. (NEWS10) — A woman fell 75 feet off of a cliff at Squaw Peak on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they received the call around 1 p.m. Once on scene, it took 50 rescuers four hours to find the woman and bring her to safety. She was then air-lifted to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

She is expected to survive, and the fire chief is commending his staff and all those that assisted in the rescue for their seamless work to rescue the woman.

They are wishing her a full and speedy recovery.