Woman pleads guilty to unlawful possession of firearm with intent to distributing heroin

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nakia Barber, 46, of Schenectady plead guilty to unlawfully possessing of a defaced firearm, with the intent to distribute heroin. Barber admitted as part of her guilty plea, she possessed a defaced Walther P22 .22 caliber pistol, and was in possession to distribute heroin on October 30, 2018.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Special Agent John B. DeVito, in charge of the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Barbara could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and or a term of supervised release of at least three years and up to life when sentenced by United States District Judge Mae A. D ’Agostino on December 7, 2021.

This case was investigated by the ATF and the Schenectady County Sherriff’s Office, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping.

The case was part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), by the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to reduce violent crime by effectively identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community, which develops comprehensive solutions to address them.

PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime, through a broad spectrum of stakeholders working together as part of this strategy.