Woman pleads guilty in 2015 Saratoga County fatal crash

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maria Lentini, the woman accused of hitting and killing a man with her car in 2015 in Saratoga County pleaded guilty in connection with the crash on Friday.

The 2015 crash in Halfmoon claimed the life of Patrick Duff. Lentini was convicted in the crash, but appealed the conviction and was granted a retrial.

Lentini appeared in court Friday morning to accept a deal, pleading guilty to the misdemeanor of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. She could serve one year in Saratoga County Jail when she is sentenced on October 8.