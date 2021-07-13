Woman let ‘God take the wheel’ as test of faith in high-speed Ohio crash, police say

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – A driver involved in a high-speed collision after she literally tried to “let God take the wheel” last month now faces multiple charges, Ohio police say.

On June 15, officers responded to an intersection in the city of Beachwood where a car had knocked down several power lines, a utility pole, and crashed into a house shortly before midnight.

No one in the home was hurt.

According to a police report, a woman, 31, approached the officers and told them she was driving the car and that her daughter, 11, was in the front passenger seat.

Both the mother and daughter were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Traffic cameras showed the woman’s vehicle heading south on Richmond Rd. at more than 100 mph and speeding through a red light at Shaker Blvd.

The woman hit another car, causing her vehicle to spin at a high rate of speed until it crashed into the utility pole, another car, and the house, according to police.

The other driver was not injured.

At the hospital, officers did not detect any sign of impairment from drugs or alcohol.

The woman told police that she intentionally drove at that high rate of speed and through the red light to “test her faith with God,” according to the report.

She told police she’s been going through some “trials and tribulations” and was recently fired from her job.

The woman said she “let go and let God take the wheel,” the police report said, adding that she believed she did the right thing.

The child was taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.

The woman faces multiple charges including felony assault, endangering a child, and driving under suspension.