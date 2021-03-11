Woman killed in Jefferson crash

JEFFERSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are investigating a car accident that left a 37-year-old Jefferson woman dead. Quinn H. Morgan was found dead in her vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police believe the crash happened several days earlier when Morgan was traveling west on West Kill Road. An investigation has determined her vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

The accident scene was then obscured by tree branches and snow accumulation but became visible when recent conditions led to snowmelt. Police say the accident was discovered by a passerby who was walking down the road on March 10.

Morgan, was initially reported missing when she did not return home on March 8. An investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.