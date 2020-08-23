Woman injured in Schenectady shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) – A woman has been injured in a shooting on Cutler Street and Sixth Avenue in Schenectady. Police say the shooting happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and Schenectady Police are currently investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

