SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) – A woman has been injured in a shooting on Cutler Street and Sixth Avenue in Schenectady. Police say the shooting happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and Schenectady Police are currently investigating.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
LATEST STORIES
- Woman injured in Schenectady shooting
- House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays
- Officials raise awareness about racial health disparities
- Police appeal for help after Ballston Spa larcenies
- Assemblyman urges governor for more flexibility when it comes to services for students with disabilities