Woman injured after being struck by car

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is unveiling its first all-electric SUV, marking the start of an avalanche of battery-powered vehicles coming from mainstream and luxury automakers during the next two years that industry analysts say will boost electric vehicle sales.

The “Mustang Mach E,” which will go 230 miles to more 300 miles per charge depending on how it’s equipped, will be unveiled Sunday night ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show press days.