Woman in shock after stray bullet lands near her bed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York woman whose seventh-floor apartment was hit by a stray bullet says she no longer feels safe in her own home.

WHEC-TV reports 73-year-old Mary Knight, of Rochester, was in bed when a bullet went through her living room window around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Knight is shocked someone would shoot into her apartment which she says is “supposed to be my safe haven.”

Knight says she now feels so frightened that she has no choice but to move out.

The bullet went through a bookcase and stopped near her bed.

Rochester police say they their investigation is ongoing.