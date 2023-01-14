DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night. At 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of shots fired on Darwin Drive where, they say, they located a female victim who was struck by gunfire.

The female was transported to ECMC where she is listed in critical condition. Police are continuing to investigate the incident and believe it is an isolated incident. The name of the female victim and potential suspects are being withheld at this time.