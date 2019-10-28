Woman in critical condition after rollover crash

CAROGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said the one-car accident happened at around 9:42 p.m. Sunday night at State Highway 10 and 29A. A female driver was entrapped in an overturned vehicle.

She was taken to Albany Medical Center and was in critical condition upon admission.

The accident is still under investigation and her status unknown at this time.

