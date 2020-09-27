Woman hospitalized after Albany County kayak incident

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is in hospital after an incident on Warner Lake in the town of Berne. The woman was underwater for a period of time after the kayak she was rowing in rolled over.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple has said the woman was assisted by campers after they witnessed her struggling in the water. The campers rowed out on their own boat to help the woman.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

