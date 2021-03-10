Woman holding toddler ‘pistol whipped’ in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman holding a toddler was pistol whipped in a Troy alleyway on Wednesday afternoon, police have said. The woman sustained a laceration to the head and the child received minor injuries during the incident, which occurred at around 3:20 p.m. in the area of 111th Street and 4th Avenue.

Police say the firearm the woman was struck with was discharged during the incident, but no one was struck by the bullet.

Following the assault, the attackers fled the scene in a vehicle. It is unknown why the woman was targeted at this time. Both the woman and child are expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is currently ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call (518) 270-4421.