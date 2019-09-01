Woman found safe after car is left in driveway

GALWAY LAKE (NEWS10) — On Friday at 12:38 the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a suspicious vehicle in the Rubacks Grove section of Galway Lake.

The vehicle in question had been left unattended in a driveway. The investigation into the circumstances of the vehicles discovery resulted in a search for the registered owner, a thirty-two year old woman from Maine, to check her welfare.

A search of the lake and surrounding area began Friday, was continued on Saturday and concluded when the female was found in good health.

Members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Navigation Unit, Special Operations Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, and Patrol Division were assisted by the State Forest Rangers, members of the Galway Volunteer Fire Department, the Greenfield Fire Department and numerous area residents.