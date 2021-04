FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman in her early 30s was found dead on the banks of the Mohawk River in Montgomery County on Wednesday. Sheriff Smith says the body was discovered near Fort Hunter at around 10 a.m. on April 14.

New York State Police are assisting the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation into the death.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.