Woman charged with murder after reporting dead body in driveway

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (CNN) – Police in Florida say a murder suspect deleted video of the alleged crime.

Yvone Serrano, 51, is charged with shooting 21-year-old Daniela Maya Saturday morning.

Coral Springs Police say Serrano called 911 to report a dead body in her driveway.

As they investigated, police say evidence pointed to Serrano.

They allege she deleted video from her Ring camera and washed her clothes, leading to additional charges of tampering with evidence.

Serrano is currently lodged at the Broward County Jail.