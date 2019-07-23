Woman arrested for smearing cake on mother’s face

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Holiday woman was arrested for domestic battery after she allegedly smeared cake on her mother’s face and stole her brother’s phone to prevent him from calling 911, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies Brittney Mapel, 21, shoved a lemon cake in her face without her consent.

After the fracas, Mapel allegedly took her brother’s cell phone and said “nobody is calling the cops today.” Then she ran away.

Deputies arrived at the home and saw cake all over the floor. They said the victim’s face was covered in cake.

The report does not state whether the victim suffered any injuries.

Mapel was arrested for domestic battery and tampering with a witness.

She was previously arrested last month for allegedly chasing her boyfriend with a switchblade and slashing his truck tires.