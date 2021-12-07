Woman arrested for DUI after head-on crash in Bennington County

SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10)- A head-on collision in Bennington County led to the arrest of Sara-Kate Grikstas, 38, of Wilmington. The collision happened Monday at approximately 7:52 p.m. on Vermont Route 9.

The Vermont State Police said Grikstas was driving east on Route 9 in Searsburg when she crossed the middle line hitting Kelsey Goldsmith, 30, from Newfane head-on. While interviewing Grikstas, State Police said they became suspicious she was driving under the influence.

State Police screened Grikstas and placed her under arrest for driving under the influence. Both vehicles were totaled in the accident. Goldsmith and Grikstas were both taken to Southern Vermont Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Grikstas is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on February 2, 2022.