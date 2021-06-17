Woman arrested for alleged unemployment fraud

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 16, Paula Galaway, 39, of Gloversville was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s Investigators and charged with multiple felonies.

After a complaint was filed by the Fulton County Department of Social Services, police say that Galaway failed to report unemployment benefits to DSS, defrauding the state of New York for $5,000.

Charges:

Welfare Fraud 3rd Degree (felony)

Grand Larceny 3rd Degree (felony)

Two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st Degree (felony)

Galway was processed at FCSO and arraigned in the Town of Mayfield Court. She was released without bail.