Woman arrested for alleged unemployment fraud

News
Posted: / Updated:
Paula Galway

Paula Galway

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 16, Paula Galaway, 39, of Gloversville was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s Investigators and charged with multiple felonies.

After a complaint was filed by the Fulton County Department of Social Services, police say that Galaway failed to report unemployment benefits to DSS, defrauding the state of New York for $5,000.

Charges:

  • Welfare Fraud 3rd Degree (felony)
  • Grand Larceny 3rd Degree (felony)
  • Two counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st Degree (felony)

Galway was processed at FCSO and arraigned in the Town of Mayfield Court. She was released without bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire