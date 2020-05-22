Police arrest woman after reportedly crashing stolen car three separate times

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (NEWS10) — Police and authorities in Egremont and Hillsdale, N.Y. are reportedly working together on a joint investigation into a car theft in town where the suspect, identified as, Ann Marie Formel-Woodger, 27, of Great Barrington, was said to be involved in two accidents in Egremont before finally crashing a third time in Hillsdale.

Police say on Monday morning around 6 a.m. , Egremont Police Officer Matthew O’Sullivan responded to a reported two-car crash on Sheffield Road. He reportedly found damage to fencing and a plant at 14 Sheffield Road. A witness said that a Subaru and truck had been traveling side by side and apparently hit one another before causing damage to the fence and plant.

Within minutes, O’Sullivan was reportedly notified of another crash at 240 Egremont Plain Road where the property owner told him he saw a Subaru hit his mailbox and a bush and kept going.

Around 7 a.m. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reportedly notified police that a car matching the wanted one, and with damage to it, had crashed into a culvert in Hillsdale. The registration reportedly came back to Great Barrington Police as stolen.

Police say Formel-Woodger was injured and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital after being found in a nearby field. Columbia County Sheriff’s charged her with several motor vehicle violations including:

Marked Lanes violation

Leaving the Scene Of An Accident (two counts)

Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle

Operating After Suspension

Great Barrington Police also say Monday morning the car owner of Bridge Street notified them of his car being taken overnight from his driveway. Officer Samuel Stolzar is reportedly working with the other two agencies to bring charges against Formel-Woodger related to stealing the car.

