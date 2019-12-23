Woman arrested after reportedly crashing into house with B.A.C. more than 3 times the legal limit

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Cobleskill arrested a woman for reportedly driving drunk after she crashed into a house.

Police arrested Stephanie Twedt, 48, of Howes Cave for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated after she reportedly crashed into a house on Barnerville Road in the Town of Cobleskill.

Once on scene police found Twedt to be heavily intoxicated with a B.A.C. of .25 percent, more than three times the legal limit. She was given Standard Field Sobriety Tests, which she reportedly failed.

According to police, Twedt was driving west on Barnville Road when she lost control of her car and left the road, hitting a house. One person was home at the time of the crash. After being evaluated by EMS, it was determined the resident sustained no injuries as a result.

She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Cobleskill Town Court in January.