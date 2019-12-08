Woman arrested after reportedly becoming aggressive towards officer

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested a woman after she reportedly became combative with an officer trying to place her under arrest.

Police arrested 41-year-old Christine A. Diliberto on the Misdemeanor Charges of Obstruction of Government Administration, Resisting Arrest, and the Violation of Harassment.

Police say they responded to 55 East Bridge Street for the welfare check of a person one caller reported as highly intoxicated.

While interviewing Diliberto about the matter, police say she became aggressive towards the officer, pushing the officer.

While police were trying to place Diliberto in custody, she reportedly resisted by pulling away from the officer and struggling with the officer attempting to handcuff her.

Diliberto was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and taken to Kingston Hospital for an evaluation. She is scheduled to appear in the Village of Saugerties Court at a later date to answer her charges.