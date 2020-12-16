Woman arraigned for deadly Troy fire

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced that a sealed indictment was handed up for Vera Crumble, 35, of Troy. Crumble was arraigned Wednesday on one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree arson.

The fire at 177 Third Street happened on July 17 and lead to the death of 64 year-old Thomas Bessette.

“Bessette suffered injuries from the fire set by Crumble, received treatment and succumbed to his injuries seven days later,” stated Chief ADA Matt Hauf.