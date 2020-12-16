Woman arraigned for deadly Troy fire

News

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced that a sealed indictment was handed up for Vera Crumble, 35, of Troy. Crumble was arraigned Wednesday on one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree arson.

The fire at 177 Third Street happened on July 17 and lead to the death of 64 year-old Thomas Bessette.

“Bessette suffered injuries from the fire set by Crumble, received treatment and succumbed to his injuries seven days later,” stated Chief ADA Matt Hauf.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report