SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local woman has been arrested after police say she stole more than $2,000 from a bank.

Police say Abby Brewer did so by using a stolen driver’s license.

It happened back on August 6 at the Ulster Savings Bank in Saugerties.

Brewer is accused of making off with $2,800 in cash.

Police say Brewer was part of the Felony Lane Gang, which has been very active across the state this year.