Woman accused of stabbing man multiple times

Dawn Grijalva, 48, of Clifton Park is accused of stabbing a man multiple times.

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have arrested Dawn Grijalva, 48, of Clifton Park after officers say she stabbed someone multiple times on Wednesday.

Officers say they received a call stating a man had been attacked while in his home on Saratoga Ave. When crews arrived they took the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say Grijalva fled the scene and was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department a short time later. She faces burglary, assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

The investigation is still on-going and more charges could be forthcoming. Anyone with information is asked to call Mechanicville Police at (518) 664-7383.

