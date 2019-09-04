Woman accused of biting trooper who was taking someone into custody

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman they say bit a trooper that was taking someone into custody.

Police say after a brief struggle, Jasmine Webster, 25, of Warrensburg, was taken into custody.

At the time of the incident, State Police were assisting the Saratoga Springs Police Department around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Putnam Street and Phila Street.

She was charged with second-degree Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and second-degree Obstruction of Governmental Administration.

Webster was processed and is due back in court next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play