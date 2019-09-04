Woman accused of biting trooper who was taking someone into custody

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman they say bit a trooper that was taking someone into custody.

Police say after a brief struggle, Jasmine Webster, 25, of Warrensburg, was taken into custody.

At the time of the incident, State Police were assisting the Saratoga Springs Police Department around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Putnam Street and Phila Street.

She was charged with second-degree Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and second-degree Obstruction of Governmental Administration.

Webster was processed and is due back in court next week.