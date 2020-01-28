Wolfjaw studios is a growing local gaming company

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Wolfjaw Studios opened their doors just 13-months ago in Troy, with three employees, all from local game developers. Mitchell Patterson, Studio Director for Wolfjaw Studios says he expects to have 30 employees by January 2021.

Wolfjaw Studios in Downtown Troy is growing fast.

Wolfjaw works with other game developers in a support role, helping to flesh out the service aspects of a game. Things like the leader boards and player account systems, all the parts of the game that aren’t the gameplay itself.

Patterson says they are becoming the go-to for major game developers and more business means more employees.

Game developer Ryan Jones started Monday and is Wolfjaw’s newest hire.

The hardest part Patterson says is finding the right kind of people to hire. Wolfjaw is looking for people who are flexible and like gaming. Coding is a plus but being able to think outside of the box is a more important skill.

Mitchell Patterson and Tom Carmona go over new designs.

When asked if he saw Wolfjaw creating their own games, Patterson says, it’s something they have thought about but he would like the company to grow first. He says there is more than enough opportunity to grow the company to 7,500 employees.

Patterson hopes to see the Capital Region become the next gaming center, like Santa Monica, Calif.