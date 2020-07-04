Wolff’s Biergarten temporarily closes all locations amid rising COVID-19 concerns

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The owner of Wolff’s Biergarten released a letter on Facebook telling patrons all four locations including Troy, Schenectady, Albany, and Syracuse will be temporarily closed due to rising safety concerns amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The bar’s owner, Matt Baumgartner, said it is a challenging and difficult mission to maintain proper health guidelines including the wearing of masks and social distancing in a crowed sports pub atmosphere.

They say it is impossible to police everyone and it is unsafe to add additional staff in order to achieve proper compliance from patrons. They say they feel it is best to pause the operation of their bars at the moment in order to keep everyone safe without contributing to the growing number of cases throughout the country.

Baumgertner said it is not an easy business decision citing a lack of leadership from President Trump when it comes to how the outbreak of the virus has been handled as a source of frustration for business owners.

A reopening date has not yet been announced noting that the bar will reopen only when safe to do so.