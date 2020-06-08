Wits End operating through new normal

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 30,000 feet and three stories, that’s the size of Wits End in Clifton Park.  The women owned and operated business was part of the Capital Region phase 2 reopening and to meet the proper guidelines with a building of that size included a lot of hard work.

As always, you’re welcomed with a cheerful greeting and a smile. Now, upon entrance, the smiles are still there, but just under a mask. Along with staff, all customers must be wearing a mask and if you forgot one, there’s one waiting for you on the inside along with hand sanitizer.

Following CDC and phase 2 guidelines, they’re using organic disinfecting supplies for not only customers, but a pump spray for hand-carts after every use and for any possible merchandise that can be touched.

For owner of the 45-year old business, Susan Hoffman, this is her pride and joy. She calls it a safe escape for those who come, so taking these extra precautions were absolutely necessary in working through this new normal.

“Well. it’s up to each employee, anyone that works with a customer and they know where they’ve been they know what they have to clean,” Hoffman said. “People come in and they leave with a smile, just to break up the monotony of the last three months has just been a godsend.”

Customers must remain 6-feet-apart, especially during checkout. The floors have also been measured accordingly and labeled, which leads to glass-framing at the checkout.

“It’s a big responsibility; we have to take care of our customers. I have to take care of any employees, it’s just a big responsibility,” Hoffman said. “We all have to just go in lock-step and do what we have to do until we get through this whole thing.”

Wit’s End is open Monday-Saturday, 11a.m.-6p.m. and Sunday 11a.m.-5p.m.

