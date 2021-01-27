With frigid temperatures, property owners are being told to prepare

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– Over the next few days, frigid temperatures are expected in the Capital Region. The City of Albany, now urging everyone to clear sidewalks adjacent to their property by 10 o’clock Thursday morning, or else fines will be given.

With the cold weather, comes the possibility of freezing pipes. Vice President of Crisafulli Brothers, Alan Ayers shared some advice for home and business owners.

“If you have pipes that are on the exterior walls where they are susceptible to freezing, or if you’ve had a frozen pipe once before, you may want to turn that faucet on just a trickle– just a few drops every second or two. Just to keep the water moving,” explained Ayers.

He said on cold nights like tonight and the next few nights, it’s best to not to turn your heat down. Ayers added that a burst pipe is way more costly than the increase will be on your heating bill. Another preventative measure is insulating the pipes.

“That installation will help you retain the hot water for your home,” stated Ayers. “It will save you a little bit of energy for your home, but will also keep the really cold weather out, maybe just enough to avoid any kind of damage.”

If they do freeze Troy’s Superintendent of Public Utilities, Chris Wheland, advised not to use a torch when trying to fix the problem.

“Don’t leave heat guns running for long periods of time,” explained Wheland. “It can cause fires. Watch your space heaters, that sort of thing.”

It’s not just pipes in your home that can bust, but ones that are underground. In the City of Albany, water main breaks are more prevalent in the months of January and February due to the freezing temperatures.

“The one thing we do ask is that if people see any kinda thing when it’s real cold like this and you see water that’s not frozen, and it’s in your lawn or your front area, we may have a problem with the water main or your water service may have a leak on it,” said Joe Coffey, Albany’s water commissioner. “Give us a call right away and we will send somebody out within 10-15 minutes and we will try to figure out what’s going on and try to get to it before it gets any worse.”