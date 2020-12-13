Wintertime Wonderland will be spreading holiday cheer for two more weeks

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s time to start a new family tradition and experience the Capital Region’s largest indoor Christmas event. Wintertime Wonderland is an illuminated interactive walkthrough when you can meet Santa and all his friends.

With intense COVID-19 protocols in place, you can safely tour the magical North Pole, making your way through the ice cave, gingerbread house, polar express, and Santa’s villages for a unique experience.

Krest Winchester, photo director says it’s all about making memories with your friends and family.

“Basically what we want to do is create that magic of Christmas. We all as a nation need some magic this year. So, these lights are creating a nice family tradition. We want people to walk through and enjoy every little bit of it. That’s one of the best parts of Christmas seeing everything all lit up,” said he.

Wintertime Wonderland will be open to buy tickets until December 23.