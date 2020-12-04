Wintertime Wonderland bringing unique holiday experience to Capital Region

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Getting in the holiday spirit and spreading some Christmas cheer – Wintertime Wonderland is bringing smiles to the faces of many in the Capital Region.

“It’s a little walk-through for everybody who experiences that little bit of magic of Christmas, that’s all over the place,” Photo Director Krest Winchester said. “And not just Christmas, but every single holiday and this whole time of year is exactly what we need.”

With intense COVID-19 protocols in place, you’ll safely tour the magical North Pole, making your way through the ice cave, gingerbread house, polar express and Santa’s villages for a unique experience. Winchester says its about creating a new Christmas tradition.

“We all have our favorite holiday movie we like to watch or our favorite music or a cartoon that we get together and always watch, so by putting those together is a great way to essentially tip our hat to all of that and help build that Christmas tradition.”

When you stop by Wintertime Wonderland, you’re going to want to make sure you’re on the nice list, because the North Pole Post Office is delivering letters to Santa.

“We encourage everyone to have their children write letters to Santa,” The Ice Queen said. “We mail them out to Santa and if you provide your information, Santa will send you a letter back from the North Pole.”

Both Santa and Mrs. Clause say there’s nothing better than bringing joy to the kids.

“We are taking their pictures and I always say ‘give them a real big smile,'” Mrs. Claus said. “You can see it in their eyes and you can hear it in their voices.”