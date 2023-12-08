LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Fort William Henry has become a winter wonderland with the Winter’s Dream experience. The light show reflects on intimate holiday moments perfect for photo opportunities.

Four different light displays surround a central area. The event is ADA-compliant and expects to see 100,000 tourists by its end through March 2024.

“There are a lot of interactive features that are for children. There’s a lot of space to run and play. Of course, there are benches where you can sit down and watch these beautiful lights just come to life and really enjoy it,” described Creative Lead, Bronwyn Averett.

An interactive cabin invited attendees to throw balls at it, displaying holiday imagery in response. Moments like this are what Warren County hopes to bring people back to the area.

“We can be economically viable and sustainable. Keep more people employed and more businesses open because of all the visitors that will come here for this,” stated Executive Director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, Gina Mintzer.

The attraction is a collaboration between businesses and elected officials who worked on it for ten months. Thanks to Moment Factory, the company that designed and installed the light displays, this winter showcase won’t melt if temperatures rise.

“This is a five-year deal. We have a whole full performa that our business community put together working with our county to fund this, but to make it sustainable,” said Mintzer.