Winter thaw means roaring waterfalls

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10)—With the amount of snowmelt and the rainfall over the Christmas Holiday, rivers and streams are filled with water. All that water means area waterfalls offer spectacular scenic views. The Capital Region has several New York State Parks with trail access to view a waterfall.

Legion Park in Rhinebeck, N.Y. offers an easy viewing of the waterfall on Landsman Kill.

“Hikers should remain on trails at all times and avoid potentially dangerous surroundings, like slippery or rocky terrain, fast-moving water or steep drops,” said Brian Nearing, Deputy Public Information Officer for New York State Parks. “Such safety protocols are always in place at State Parks, which remain open to the public throughout the year for hiking, as well as snowshoeing and cross-country skiing when conditions allow.”

Taconic State Park in Copake Falls offers an easy hike up the Bash Bish Brooke to the falls. At the end of the trail, there is a viewing area offering a Bash Bish Falls view without having to descend the rocky stairway to the falls base.

One alternative to hiking along wet and sometimes muddy trails is heading to a village or town with its own waterfall. Rhinebeck and Woodstock, N.Y. both offer waterfalls in town.

In the heart of Woodstock just off Tannery Brook Rd is the Woodstock Waterfall Park.

You can grab a hot chocolate, walk around Rhinebeck, and head down Mill Street to Legion Park. The park offers a view of the waterfall as the Landsman Kill flows down to the Hudson.

In Woodstock, grab a meatball or a taco and walk down Tannery Brook Rd to the Woodstock Waterfall park. Sit on a bench and enjoy a snack.

“We love the waterfall and come here and eat lunch all the time,” said new Woodstock resident Ian.

“We came to Woodstock for the scenery,” said James Lockwood. “For the waterfall most especially.”