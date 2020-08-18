Winter Raptor Fest set to go digital from Washington County Fairgrounds

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Grassland Bird Trust’s yearly Winter Raptor Fest is entering its 10th year, and the likelihood of COVID-19 stopping a physical event is not clipping its wings.

On Sunday, October 18, the 2020 Winter Raptor Fest will be broadcast live from the Washington County Fairgrounds. Endangered short-eared owls from around New York will be featured, and other raptors will be on display. The festival also features a virtual walk through the woods, where viewers can “encounter” lynxes, red foxes, porcupines, hawks and owls, and learn about how they cohabitate.

Grassland Bird Trust is looking for donations to help pull off this virtual event. They hope to raise $20,000 by Sept. 7. A $25 donation gets a family link to the event, and $100 or more adds on a gift certificate to Bird Collective merchandise.

Visit www.winterraptorfest.com or call (518) 499-0012 for more information. The live event will be produced with help from Look Media and Junda Video Enterprises.

