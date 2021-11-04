Winter parking restrictions have begun in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The beginning of November ushers in the beginning of crisp air, warm jackets, hot drinks, and eventually snow. A few areas in New York have already seen some snowflakes fly. Local departments of public works are getting ready for the winter season and as of November 1, parking restrictions began in some Capital Region cities and towns.

Below are some winter rules by location NEWS10 was able to locate using ecode360.com and municipal websites. Not every municipality has rules in effect during the winter months but NEWS10 will continue to add other locations.

November 1-April 1 odd side parking on odd-number days and even side parking on even-number days beginning at 6 p.m. the previous day. Parking is prohibited 24 hours after a snowfall of more than three inches.

North Greenbush

No parking on town highways between 10 p.m.-7 a.m and no parking on town highways at all when there are hazardous road conditions from November 1-May 1.

No parking on town roads or streets from November 1-April 1.

No parking on town or county streets and highways after three or more inches of snow falls from November 1-April 1.

No parking on the following roads when more than three inches of snow falls:

Van Vranken Avenue

Nott Street (Erie Boulevard to Wendell Avenue)

Union Street

Eastern Avenue

Brandywine Avenue (State Street to Rugby Road)

McClellan Street (State Street to Rugby Road)

State Street

Erie Boulevard (State Street to I-890)

Albany Street (Veeder Avenue to Elm Street)

Altamont Avenue

Schuyler Street (Michigan Avenue to Altamont Avenue)

Michigan Avenue

Crane Street

Chrisler Avenue

Broadway (State Street to the city line)

Campbell Avenue (Broadway to Fairview Avenue)

No parking on town roads 48 hours after a winter weather event (snow, sleet, freezing rain, etc.).