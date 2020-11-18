Winter Parking Ban now in effect for Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Town of Great Barrington is reminding residents and visitors of the Winter Parking Ban now in effect for all overnight on-street parking on town streets.

The Ban is in effect from November 15 through March 31 between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Officials say violators will be ticketed and vehicles that block Department of Public Works (DPW) snow plows will be towed at the owner’s expense. Overnight parking is allowed in several designated parking lots downtown including:

  • The Town Hall Lot
  • The Top Rail Street Lot
  • The Castle Street Lot
  • The Mason Library Lot

