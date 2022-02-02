Winter Olympics: Journalism in a ‘bubble’

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Trending on NEWS10

BEIJING (AP/NEXSTAR) — For the thousands of athletes, journalists, and others descending on Beijing for the Winter Olympics, China’s strict pandemic measures are creating a surreal and at times anxious experience. China is isolating everyone coming from abroad from any contact with the general public for the duration of the Games, which open this week.

Organizers want to keep any infections from getting out of a bubble they’ve created, as well as spreading within the bubble. Everyone is tested daily. That means being taken from the Beijing airport in special vehicles to a hotel surrounded by temporary barricades that keep participants in and the public out.

The video below shows a recent test on WOOD-TV Sports Director Jack Doles.

Those failing to get tested the previous evening means being stuck in your hotel the next day. Those who test positive are taken to a hospital if they have symptoms or a quarantined hotel if they do not. Tokyo also had strict rules for the Summer Olympics last year, but participants were allowed outside of the bubble after two weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES