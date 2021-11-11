Winter market set to launch at lark hall in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Winter Market is set to begin on Sunday, November 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in its first series of markets events to be held at the historic lark concert hall, on the corner of Lark Street and Hudson Avenue. The market will feature over 20 craft makers, farmers, and food vendors each month with live musical performances from local musicians.

The Winter Market series was developed by Lark Hall owner Jenn Miller. It is designed to highlight the area’s unique creative energy while giving visitors another reason to come out to Albany, throughout the winter months.

“The idea for the Winter Market is simple, offering our community a space to gather together to socialize, shop locally and support small businesses,” said Miller.

The dates for the market, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on one Sunday of each month, are as follows:

November 14 & December 12, 2021

January 9, February 6, March 13, and April 3, 2022

Vendors who wish to participate in one or more market events can do so by emailing inquires to jenn@larkhallalbany.com.