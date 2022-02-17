ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Empire ‘Skate’ Plaza will be hosting free, family-friendly events during winter break from Monday, February 21 through Friday, February 25. In addition, MVP will partner with the Office of General Services (OGS) to offer a full schedule of additional events beginning Monday, February 17 through Friday.

Officials said winter break activities, will include a skate and meet with hockey players from the Adirondack Thunder, ice sculpture demonstrations, interactive games for the whole family, hula hooping, and hockey shoot challenges, weather permitting. Guest will include appearances by your favorite PYX 106 & KISS FM radio personalities.

Winter Break Schedule of Events:

Monday, February 21

From 12:00 – 4:00 p.m., MVP Welcome Day, Presidents Day Trivia & Meet and Skate with the Adirondack Thunder at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, February 22

Ice Sculpting Demonstration, Appearance by PYX 106’s Cantara from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23

Hoops by Jem, Hockey Shoot Challenge from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 24

Hockey Shoot Challenge from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m.

Friday, February 25

Rock & Skate DJ Dance Party with Platinum Entertainment, appearances by the KISS FM Street Team 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

OGS says skating continues to be always free at the Empire “Skate” Plaza, with free skate rentals each Saturday, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Additionally, weekly winter break ice rink information includes free skating with rental skates available.

Monday – Friday

Noon to 2 p.m.

3 to 5 p.m., and

6 to 8 p.m.



Skate Rentals are $4 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. A photo ID will be required to rent skates. Officials said temperatures above freezing can which can affect ice conditions at the rink. Visitors are asked to please visit @EmpireStatePlaza on Facebook and @PlazaEvents on Twitter for the latest ice rink operations and winter break activity updates.